10 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 17, 2016
October 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 17, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument in a Kentucky county's bid to revive its "right-to-work" ordinance. Hardin County was one of a dozen Kentucky counties to pass ordinances prohibiting union security agreements, which are provisions in collective bargaining agreements that require workers to pay money to labor unions as a condition of employment. But a federal judge ruled that the local laws are preempted by federal labor law. Hardin County argues that requiring workers to pay fees to unions is compulsory unionism, which federal labor law does not allow. The case is UAW v. Hardin County, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-5246. For Hardin County: John Lovett of Frost Brown Todd. For the UAW: James Coppess of the AFL-CIO.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eljTNL

