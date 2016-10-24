FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 24, 2016
October 24, 2016

Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 24, 2016

Robert Iafolla

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Monday, Oct. 24

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether Manhattan Beer Distributors could fire an employee whom it suspected of using marijuana before work because he refused to take a drug test until a shop steward was available to accompany him. The National Labor Relations Board ruled that the company violated the National Labor Relations Act, which gave the worker the right to union representation, even if it meant delaying the test. The company argued that the drug test was not an "investigatory interview" that would trigger the worker's rights to union representation. The case is Manhattan Beer Distributors LLC v. NLRB, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 15-2845 and 15-3099. For Manhattan Beer Distributors: Allen Roberts of Epstein Becker & Green. For the NLRB: Michael Ellement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eJz1Ve

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
