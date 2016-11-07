Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 7, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

7 a.m. - The American Bar Association kicks off its four-day conference on labor and employment law in Chicago. Speakers will include Patricia Smith, David Weil and Lafe Solomon of the U.S. Labor Department; Mark Pearce, Philip Miscimarra, Lauren McFerran and Richard Griffin of the National Labor Relations Board; Jenny Yang and Chai Feldblum of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; U.S District Judges LaShann DeArcy Hall, Gary Feinerman, Denise Page Hood and Rebecca Pallmeyer; and U.S. Circuit Judge Bernice Donald. For more information see: bit.ly/2fkun1u.

