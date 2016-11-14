FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 14, 2016
November 14, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 14, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 14

8 a.m. - The American Bar Association will kick off its two-day conference on legal issues related to executive compensation. Sessions will cover a wide range of issues, including that status of rulemaking at the Securities and Exchange Commission, trends in proxy statements, CEO pay ratio rules and employment agreements. Speakers will include Anne Krauskopf of the SEC and Robert Neis of the Treasury Department. The event will be held in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/2eLeoYt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f8svbl

