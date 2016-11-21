FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 21, 2016
November 21, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 21, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 21

8:30 a.m. - Littler Mendelson will host its first Canadian legal conference in Toronto. The event will cover topics such as trends for 2017 in workplace law and how recent developments in data privacy law could affect multinational employers. Along with Littler attorneys, Angelique EagleWoman, the dean of the law school at Lakehead University will be a speaker. For more information see: bit.ly/2f8UsPu.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fTWIvA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
