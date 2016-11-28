FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 28, 2016
November 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 28, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 28

2 p.m. (ET) - Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart will host a webinar to help employers respond to the recent decision that blocked the Obama administration's rule designed to expand overtime eligibility. The session will explore what employers should do if they have already made or announced plans to make changes to compensation structures, job descriptions and payroll practices in anticipation of the new rule. Firm attorneys Alfred Robinson, Tracy Miller and Marc Zaken will answer questions during the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/2goZyrN.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gnv1vc

