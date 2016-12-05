FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 5, 2016
#Westlaw News
December 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 5, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

12 p.m. (ET) - Fisher & Phillips will host a webinar on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's new reporting requirements. OSHA's rule enabling its inspectors to cite employers for deterring their workers from reporting injuries or retaliating against workers who report took effect Dec. 1, after a federal judge refused to block it with a preliminary injunction. The webinar will examine the reporting rule, which could impact post-accident drug testing and safety incentive programs, as well as general OSHA recordkeeping mandates for injuries and illnesses. Howard Mavity, who co-chairs the firm's workplace safety practice, will present. For more information see: bit.ly/2gWmgYt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gaXFlb

