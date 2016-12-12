Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Dec. 12

10:15 a.m. - The Center for American Progress will host a discussion in Washington, D.C. on progressive efforts to protect the working class in the upcoming Trump administration. Panelists will include senior officials at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and liberal think tanks like the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, Center for Community Change, PICO National Network. For more information see: ampr.gs/2gjBE0f.

