Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 3, 2017

Thursday, Jan. 5

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider during oral argument whether federal anti-bias law protects workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation. Donald Zarda, a gay man who worked at the skydiving company Altitude Express, claimed he was fired based on the complaints of a homophobic customer. Zarda was killed in a jumping accident; his estate has continued to litigate his case. The estate is challenging 2nd Circuit precedent that says that a claim brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 cannot be predicated on bias based on sexual orientation. The case is Zarda v. Altitude Express, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-3775. For Zarda: Gregory Antollino. For Altitude Express: Saul Zabell of Zabell & Associates.

