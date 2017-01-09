FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 9, 2017
The toll of Tasers
January 9, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 9, 2017

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment law community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 9

12 p.m. - The Center for American Progress will host a discussion among progressive leaders about how to fight for jobs and justice. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro will deliver the key note address at the session, which will also include Tefere Gebre of the AFL-CIO, Rabbi Jonah Pesner of the Religious Action Center, Lisa Mensah of the Department of Agriculture, and Makayla Gilliam-Price of City Bloc. For more information see: ampr.gs/2iNi1k8.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jkDboR

