7 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 17, 2017
January 17, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 17, 2017

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

1:30 p.m. - Skoler Abbott & Presser will host a webinar on handling on-call pay and other complex wage-and-hour scenarios. The session will cover issues such as how active does an on-call worker need to be to trigger compensation, whether to pay employees who have to travel when they are off-duty and what type of training time must be paid. Firm attorney Kimberly Klimczuk will present at the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/2isIPb1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iIndqV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
