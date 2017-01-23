FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 23, 2017
January 23, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 23, 2017

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

10 a.m. - Littler Mendelson will host a webinar on Arizona's incremental minimum wage increase and paid sick leave measure approved by ballot referendum in November. The state's Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act created other employee safeguards, such as retaliation protections for workers who take sick time. Firm attorneys Neil Alexander and Lindsay Schafer will speak at the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/2jh8f9d.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iVaRgW

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.