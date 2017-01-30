FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 30, 2017
January 30, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 30, 2017

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times are local unless noted.

Monday, Jan. 30

1 p.m. – Littler Mendelson will host a webinar on labor and employment law updates for companies with employees in or from Japan. The session will cover changes to Japanese labor law affecting employment discrimination and employment of workers after retirement age that could have implications for Japanese employees temporarily working abroad. Firm attorneys Philip Berkowitz, Trent Sutton and Aki Tanaka will speak at the webinar, joined by Hironobu Tsukamoto of Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu NY. For more information see: bit.ly/2kvilnU.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2juKfyX

