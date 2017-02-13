Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment
law community. All times are local unless noted.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
1 p.m. – The American Bar Association will host a webinar on
sexual harassment in the workplace featuring two members of the
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Victoria Lipnic, the
newly appointed acting chairwoman, and Commissioner Chai
Feldblum will discuss the EEOC’s report on sexual harassment and
ideas intended to revive harassment prevention efforts. For more
information see: bit.ly/2ksa043.
