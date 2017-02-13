Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless noted.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

1 p.m. – The American Bar Association will host a webinar on sexual harassment in the workplace featuring two members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Victoria Lipnic, the newly appointed acting chairwoman, and Commissioner Chai Feldblum will discuss the EEOC’s report on sexual harassment and ideas intended to revive harassment prevention efforts. For more information see: bit.ly/2ksa043.

