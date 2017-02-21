Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 21, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless noted.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10 a.m. – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral argument in McLane Company Inc’s bid to quash an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoena seeking personnel information. McLane's will challenge a decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that gave the EEOC access to documents in a systemic bias investigation. The case presents a procedural question about the level of deference federal appeals courts should show to district court rulings on administrative subpoenas. Both McLane and the EEOC argue that appeals courts should show deference, so the court appointed an amicus curiae to advocate for appeals courts reviewing decisions from scratch. The case is McLane v. EEOC, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 15-1248. For McLane: Allyson Ho of Morgan Lewis & Bockius. For EEOC: Rachel Kovner of the Justice Department. For amicus curiae: Stephen Kinnaird of Paul Hastings.

