Week Ahead in Employment: June 5, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 6

12 p.m. (ET) - Morgan Lewis & Bockius will host a webinar on conducting internal investigations into employment matters that cross international borders. The hour-long talk by Morgan Lewis partners Matthew Howse and Rebecca Kelly is the first in a series of seminars on "managing the global workforce." More information is available at bit.ly/2stkDY4.

