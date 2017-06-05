FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
2 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: June 5, 2017
June 5, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: June 5, 2017

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 6

12 p.m. (ET) - Morgan Lewis & Bockius will host a webinar on conducting internal investigations into employment matters that cross international borders. The hour-long talk by Morgan Lewis partners Matthew Howse and Rebecca Kelly is the first in a series of seminars on "managing the global workforce." More information is available at bit.ly/2stkDY4.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sIhZh1

