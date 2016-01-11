FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 11, 2016
January 11, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 11, 2016

Robert Iafolla

2 Min Read

Jan 11 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment community. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 11

10 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral argument in a case that challenges longstanding precedent allowing public sector unions to collect fees from nonmembers to pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical activities. The legal attack on the high court’s 1977 decision in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, which allows unions to collect “agency” or “fair-share” fees from public employees who are not union members to cover spending for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical functions, could have grave consequences for unions if the court bars charging those fees. The case is Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-915. For Friedrichs: Michael Carvin of Jones Day. For the union: David Frederick of Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel. For California: Edward DuMont. For the U.S.: Donald Verrilli.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mQ1yfA

