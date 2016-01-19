FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 19, 2016
January 19, 2016 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 19, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 19 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

10 a.m. - The Supreme Court will hear oral argument on whether the First Amendment protects public employees from being disciplined based on their supervisors’ perceptions about their support for particular political candidates. In the underlying case, a police detective in Paterson, New Jersey, was pushed out of his post after an aide to the mayor saw him picking up a campaign sign backing a rival candidate. The detective got the lawn sign as a favor for his mother and did not support other candidate. The case is Heffernan v. Paterson, Supreme Court, 14-1280. For Heffernan: Mark Frost of Mark Frost & Associates. For Paterson: Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein and Russell.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qb7ytg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
