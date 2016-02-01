FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 1, 2016
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 1, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 1

9 a.m. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will host a symposium on the Labor Department's proposed overtime rule. The proposal would more than double the maximum income a salaried employee can earn and still be eligible for mandatory overtime pay to $50,440 under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The Chamber's event will include a panel discussion on how the rule could affect small businesses, nonprofits, academic institutions, and state and local governments. The event will be held at the Chamber's headquarters in Washington, D.C. For more information see: uscham.com/1Spynfc.

