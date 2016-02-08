FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 8, 2016
February 8, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 8, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 8

1:30 p.m. - Deputy Labor Secretary Chris Lu will talk about paid sick leave and paid family leave policies with officials in Vermont, where the state legislature is considering a paid sick leave measure. The Vermont Senate passed a bill on Wednesday, which will go to the House of Representatives. Lu is scheduled to meet with State Labor Commissioner Annie Noonan, Senate President Pro Tem, Sen. John Campbell, Speaker of the House Shap Smith and other state lawmakers. The roundtable discussion will be held at the Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier.

