Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 16, 2016
#Westlaw News
February 16, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 16, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. - The American Bar Association's Section on Labor and Employment Law will begin its two-day midwinter meeting on federal sector labor and employment law. Speakers will include Paige Hinkle-Bowles, deputy assistant secretary of defense for civilian personnel policy; Robbie Dix, associate director of appellate review at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; Charles Center, chief administrative law judge for the Federal Labor Relations Authority; and members of the Federal Labor Relations Authority. The meeting will be held at the Hotel Monaco in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/20QDiMz.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qjiwdp

