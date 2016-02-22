FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 22, 2016
February 22, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

9 a.m. - The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division will host a workshop in Houston to help employers comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act. Topics will include employer coverage, minimum wage, overtime, white-collar exemptions, employment of minors, recordkeeping requirements and retaliation. For more information see: bit.ly/1QnCr11.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L5mev5

