FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 29, 2016
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 29, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 29, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Wednesday, March 2

12:30 p.m. - Jackson Lewis will host a meeting in the Miami area to discuss the latest developments in employment law. The meeting will cover a variety of topics from the Fair Labor Standards Act changes and the National Labor Relations Board's activities to employee handbooks and non-compete agreements. A cocktail reception will follow the meeting. The event will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. For more information see: bit.ly/210xKd9.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XUYr38

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.