Week Ahead in Employment: Feb. 29, 2016

By Robert Iafolla

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Wednesday, March 2

12:30 p.m. - Jackson Lewis will host a meeting in the Miami area to discuss the latest developments in employment law. The meeting will cover a variety of topics from the Fair Labor Standards Act changes and the National Labor Relations Board's activities to employee handbooks and non-compete agreements. A cocktail reception will follow the meeting. The event will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. For more information see: bit.ly/210xKd9.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XUYr38