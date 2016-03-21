Week Ahead in Employment: March 21, 2016

By Robert Iafolla

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, March 21

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear a construction company’s challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision that it illegally bypassed its Las Vegas truck drivers’ union when changing terms and conditions of their work. The NLRB found that Aggregate Industries unilaterally moved drivers from coverage under one collective bargaining agreement to a less-favorable deal, dealt directly with those drivers instead of their union and denied opportunities to drivers who refused to agree to the change. The case is Aggregate Industries v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 14-1252. For Aggregate: Matthew Cecil of Littler Mendelson. For NLRB: Nicole Lancia.

