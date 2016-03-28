FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment Law: March 28, 2016
March 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment Law: March 28, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, March 28

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission should pay $4.7 million in attorneys’ fees to lawyers who successfully defended a trucking company against the agency’s putative sex discrimination class action. The EEOC sued on behalf of hundreds of women - later cut to 67 - who participated in CRST Van Expedited’s New Driver Training Program. CRST settled with the named plaintiff for $50,000, and the judge dismissed all remaining claims and awarded the fees to CRST after finding the EEOC had “wholly abdicated” its obligations to investigate, determine reasonable cause and attempt conciliation on behalf of the remaining class plaintiffs. The 8th Circuit reversed the fee award in December 2014, finding that CRST was not a “prevailing party” under Title VII because it had not won on the merits. CRST and several amici, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have urged the high court to overturn that ruling. The case is CRST Van Expedited v. EEOC, Supreme Court, No. 14-1375. For CRST: Paul Smith of Jenner & Block. For EEOC: U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli Jr.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TdXnHH

