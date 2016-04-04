Week Ahead in Employment: April 4, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 5

8:30 a.m. - The Labor Department's Employee Benefits Security Administration and the Maine Bureau of Insurance will host a two-day seminar to help employers, third-party administrators and insurance carriers comply with laws regarding employee health plans. Topics will include the Affordable Care Act, Family and Medical Leave Act and COBRA continuation coverage. The seminar will be held at the Ramada in Bangor, Maine. For more information see: 1.usa.gov/1N1sAap.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Vpuys3