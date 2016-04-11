Week Ahead in Employment: April 11, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, April 11

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral argument in Verizon New England Inc’s challenge to a National Labor Relations Board ruling that the company illegally stopped union workers from displaying protest signs in their cars on company property. The NLRB refused to defer to an arbitrator’s ruling that the collective bargaining agreement’s prohibition on picketing barred the workers from putting signs in their cars’ windshields, finding it was “repugnant” to the National Labor Relations Act. The Verizon affiliate, which operates in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, asserts that the NLRB wrongly usurped an arbitrator’s authority because his reading of the contract did not comport with the board’s new view of picketing. The case is Verizon New England v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Nos. 15-1062 and 1587. For Verizon: Arthur Telegen of Seyfarth Shaw. For NLRB: Joel Heller. For union: Alfred O‘Connell of Pyle Rome Ehrenberg

