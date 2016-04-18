FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: April 18, 2016
#Westlaw News
April 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: April 18, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 19

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument in an industrial washing machine maker’s challenge to a labor board ruling that the company illegally fired a worker for his union activity. The National Labor Relations Board found that ERDO Corp violated federal labor law by firing Vincent Davis, despite the company’s contention that it let Davis go due to his threatening conduct and aggressive campaign for holiday pay. ERDO argues that the board should not have disregarded testimony related to Davis’ alleged threat to the company’s president. The case is ERDO v. NLRB, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 15-1451 and 15-1760. For ERDO: Stephanie Antone of Anderson Reynolds & Lynch. For NLRB: Michael Hickson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SNls34

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
