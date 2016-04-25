Week Ahead in Employment: April 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 26

1 p.m. - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument in a bid by workers at Acme Building Brands to revive their proposed class action alleging Berkshire Hathaway Inc underfunded their 401(k) plan and reduced the growth of Acme’s pension plan after the Omaha-based conglomerate acquired the brick maker. A federal judge dismissed the workers’ Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit because the ambiguous language of the merger agreement does not clearly state that retirement benefits are permanent. On appeal, the workers argue that the terms of the merger agreement limit Berkshire’s rights to reduce their retirement benefits. The case is Hunter v. Berkshire Hathaway, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-10854. For Hunter: David Copley of Keller Rohrback. For Berkshire: Anthony Shelley of Miller & Chevalier.

