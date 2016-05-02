FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: May 2, 2016
May 2, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: May 2, 2016

Robert Iafolla

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 3

9 a.m. - The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a retired insurance salesman’s argument that an agent for his retirement plan was acting as a fiduciary when she quoted his monthly pension at more than double the amount the plan later paid out. Trent Lebahn sued National Farmers Union Uniform Pension Plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, but a federal judge tossed his lawsuit because benefits calculations and processing claims for benefits are not considered fiduciary responsibilities under ERISA. Lebahn argues on appeal that he decided to retire early based on the agent’s pension estimate and that providing information about future benefits to help a beneficiary make informed choices is the role of a fiduciary under ERISA. The case is Lebahn v. National Farmers Union Uniform Pension Plan, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-3201. For Lebahn: Randall Rathbun of Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer. For National Farmers Union: Alan Rupe and Jessica Skladzien of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SI9uIV

