Week Ahead in Employment: May 2, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 3

9 a.m. - The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a retired insurance salesman’s argument that an agent for his retirement plan was acting as a fiduciary when she quoted his monthly pension at more than double the amount the plan later paid out. Trent Lebahn sued National Farmers Union Uniform Pension Plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, but a federal judge tossed his lawsuit because benefits calculations and processing claims for benefits are not considered fiduciary responsibilities under ERISA. Lebahn argues on appeal that he decided to retire early based on the agent’s pension estimate and that providing information about future benefits to help a beneficiary make informed choices is the role of a fiduciary under ERISA. The case is Lebahn v. National Farmers Union Uniform Pension Plan, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-3201. For Lebahn: Randall Rathbun of Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer. For National Farmers Union: Alan Rupe and Jessica Skladzien of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

