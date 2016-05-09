FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: May 9, 2016
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2016 / 11:28 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: May 9, 2016

Robert Iafolla

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 10

9:30 a.m. - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear DynCorp International’s challenge to a lower court ruling that sent a grievance over a union worker’s termination to arbitration. DynCorp argues the district court judge should not have compelled arbitration because the defense contractor’s collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Machinists specifically prohibited arbitration for the very circumstances that led to the worker being fired. The case gives the 4th Circuit its first opportunity to rule on arbitration carve-out provisions in bargaining agreements at issue in lawsuits to compel arbitration under the Labor Management Relations Act, DynCorp said. The case is International Association of Machinists v. DynCorp, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1023. For the Machinists: Andrew Roth of Bredhoff & Kaiser. For DynCorp: Michael McGuire of Shawe & Rosenthal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QWi7Oa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.