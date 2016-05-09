Week Ahead in Employment: May 9, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 10

9:30 a.m. - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear DynCorp International’s challenge to a lower court ruling that sent a grievance over a union worker’s termination to arbitration. DynCorp argues the district court judge should not have compelled arbitration because the defense contractor’s collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Machinists specifically prohibited arbitration for the very circumstances that led to the worker being fired. The case gives the 4th Circuit its first opportunity to rule on arbitration carve-out provisions in bargaining agreements at issue in lawsuits to compel arbitration under the Labor Management Relations Act, DynCorp said. The case is International Association of Machinists v. DynCorp, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1023. For the Machinists: Andrew Roth of Bredhoff & Kaiser. For DynCorp: Michael McGuire of Shawe & Rosenthal.

