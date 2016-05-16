Week Ahead in Employment: May 16, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 17

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear Enterprise Leasing Co’s appeal of a labor board ruling that it violated federal labor law by unilaterally withdrawing short-term disability benefits to union workers at a Miami car rental location. The National Labor Relations Board held that Enterprise could not legally drop the disability benefits because the union had not clearly waived its right to bargain over that issue. Enterprise argues that its collective bargaining agreement allowed it to terminate the benefits, while the NLRB failed to determine whether the labor deal covered the benefit and instead imposed an artificially stringent standard regarding the union’s waiver. The case is Enterprise Leasing v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 15-1200. For Enterprise: John Sauer of James Otis Law Group. For the NLRB: Gregory Lauro.

