a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: May 23, 2016
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: May 23, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 24

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association will host a webinar on the responsibilities of attorneys related to audits of employer retirement plans. Frank Palmieri of Palmieri & Eisenberg will moderate the webinar, which will also feature Kelly Davis of CliftonLarsonAllen, Peter Kelly of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and Laura Nolen of Marathon Oil Company. For more information see: bit.ly/1qzlEMp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22lDrEZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
