a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 19, 2016
September 19, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 19, 2016

Robert Iafolla

2 Min Read

Sept 19 - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Monday, Sept. 19

2:00 p.m. - An en banc panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument over whether a Jimmy John's franchisee violated federal labor law when it removed posters criticizing its sick leave policy and firing the workers who posted them. In a 2-1 ruling in March, a three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that the franchisee could not remove the posters because they were not false or misleading. MikLin Enterprises, which owns ten Jimmy John's restaurants in Minnesota, argued the panel's divided decision did not properly apply precedent for denying legal protection for workers' conduct when it is disloyal and hurts the employer. The case is MikLin Enterprises Inc v. NLRB, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-3099. For MikLin: Michael Landrum of Landrum Dobbins. For the NLRB: Joel Heller

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2chvrAb

