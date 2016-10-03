Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 3, 2016

Oct 3 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

1 p.m. - Seyfarth Shaw will host a webinar on the intersection of trade secrets violations and criminal law. The session will focus on topics like the key trade secrets statutes, factors that prosecutors consider and best practices to avoid misappropriation. Firm attorneys Katherine Perrelli, Andrew Boutros and Michael Wexler will speak at the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/2dgjC13.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d8d3L2