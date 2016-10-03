FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 3, 2016
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 3, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Oct 3 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

1 p.m. - Seyfarth Shaw will host a webinar on the intersection of trade secrets violations and criminal law. The session will focus on topics like the key trade secrets statutes, factors that prosecutors consider and best practices to avoid misappropriation. Firm attorneys Katherine Perrelli, Andrew Boutros and Michael Wexler will speak at the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/2dgjC13.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d8d3L2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
