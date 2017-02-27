Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment
law community. All times are local unless noted.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. – The American Bar Association’s Committee on
Practice and Procedure Under the National Labor Relations Act
will kick off its five-day conference in Rancho Mirage,
California. The conference will feature a slew of sessions on
labor law practice, including ones on representation cases,
remedies and practical tips. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Judge Marsha Berzon will speak, as will several officials from
the National Labor Relations Board, including all three sitting
members and the agency’s general counsel. For more information
see: bit.ly/1QoUwFO.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2lLXjUJ