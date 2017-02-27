Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless noted.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. – The American Bar Association’s Committee on Practice and Procedure Under the National Labor Relations Act will kick off its five-day conference in Rancho Mirage, California. The conference will feature a slew of sessions on labor law practice, including ones on representation cases, remedies and practical tips. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Marsha Berzon will speak, as will several officials from the National Labor Relations Board, including all three sitting members and the agency’s general counsel. For more information see: bit.ly/1QoUwFO.

