9th Circuit eschews 'manager rule' in FLSA whistleblower case

A federal appeals court revived a human resource manager’s retaliation lawsuit against GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc on Monday, applying a fair-notice rule from a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court case to consider whether she met a procedural requirement for making whistleblower claims under a federal wage and hour law.

A divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a jury could reasonably find that plaintiff Alla Rosenfield met her obligation by complaining to her employers about violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act before the alleged retaliation occurred.

