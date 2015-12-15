FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit eschews 'manager rule' in FLSA whistleblower case
December 15, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit eschews 'manager rule' in FLSA whistleblower case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court revived a human resource manager’s retaliation lawsuit against GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc on Monday, applying a fair-notice rule from a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court case to consider whether she met a procedural requirement for making whistleblower claims under a federal wage and hour law.

A divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a jury could reasonably find that plaintiff Alla Rosenfield met her obligation by complaining to her employers about violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act before the alleged retaliation occurred.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TNEUil

