Internal whistleblower can sue for retaliation under Dodd-Frank – 9th Circuit

A divided appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a former executive at an IT company in San Francisco can sue for workplace retaliation, holding that the Dodd-Frank Act’s whistleblower protections cover workers who reported possible securities law violations internally.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the law covers workers such as Paul Somers, who claimed Digital Realty Trust Inc fired him after he disclosed potential legal violations to management, even though the Dodd-Frank Act defines “whistleblower” as those who report such allegations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mD22Jt