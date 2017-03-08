FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Internal whistleblower can sue for retaliation under Dodd-Frank – 9th Circuit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 9, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 5 months ago

Internal whistleblower can sue for retaliation under Dodd-Frank – 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a former executive at an IT company in San Francisco can sue for workplace retaliation, holding that the Dodd-Frank Act’s whistleblower protections cover workers who reported possible securities law violations internally.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the law covers workers such as Paul Somers, who claimed Digital Realty Trust Inc fired him after he disclosed potential legal violations to management, even though the Dodd-Frank Act defines “whistleblower” as those who report such allegations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mD22Jt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.