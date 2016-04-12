FedEx driver owed workers' comp for PTSD, cardiac event - Conn. Supreme Court

A Federal Express Corp driver who developed post-traumatic stress disorder after suffering a cardiac event while on the job is entitled to workers’ compensation benefits, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The state high court unanimously affirmed the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation Commission’s 2013 finding that William Hart’s PTSD resulted from a job-related episode of severe arrhythmia and subsequent emergency medical treatment.

