Enviro groups ask for rehearing in lead ammo case

(Reuters) - Environmental groups have urged a federal court to rehear a case in which they seek federal regulation of spent lead ammunition, arguing that the court’s ruling against their petition was based on a faulty assumption about firearms.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the groups in December. The court said the groups had failed to show how the Environmental Protection Agency could regulate lead in bullets and pellets without also regulating the shells and cartridges containing the ammunition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1z4hLxd