Circuit court rejects rehearing of lead ammo regulation case
February 27, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has declined to rehear a lawsuit brought by environmentalists seeking to force the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate spent lead ammunition.

Environmental groups, including the Trumpeter Swan Society and the Center for Biological Diversity, urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia earlier this month to reconsider its ruling against their petition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FDxwiD

