(Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department can refuse to review Alaska’s proposal for oil and gas exploration in an Arctic refuge, a federal court has ruled.

The State of Alaska sued the department last year over its decision to not evaluate the state’s plan to search for fuel within the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

