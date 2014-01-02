FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. agency warns of extra-flammable Bakken crude oil
January 2, 2014

U.S. agency warns of extra-flammable Bakken crude oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline safety agency on Thursday issued a safety warning that the type of crude oil produced in the Bakken region in the northern United States “may be more flammable than traditional heavy crude oil.”

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said its alert to emergency responders and others followed recent derailments and resulting fires.

On Monday, a BNSF train carrying oil collided with another carrying grains in North Dakota, setting off a series of explosions and a fire.

