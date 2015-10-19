FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court throws out Pennsylvania town's ban of fracking waste disposal
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court throws out Pennsylvania town's ban of fracking waste disposal

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A federal court has struck down a Pennsylvania town’s ban on the disposal of oil and gas waste within its borders, ruling that the measure was in direct conflict with state law.

The Pennsylvania General Energy Company, represented by Pittsburgh-based Babst, Calland, Clements & Zomnir, sued Grant Township, Pennsylvania in 2014 over its Community Bill of Rights, which prohibited the “depositing of waste from oil and gas extraction” in the town.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ly4OSm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.