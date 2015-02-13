FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Challenge to alternative fuel rules based on 'speculation' - EPA
February 13, 2015 / 11:59 AM / 3 years ago

Challenge to alternative fuel rules based on 'speculation' - EPA

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency defended its rules for approving alternative fuels for cars and trucks, disputing biofuel producers’ claims that the agency’s standards make it nearly impossible for new fuels to enter the market.

A group of renewable fuel producers filed a lawsuit in June 2014 challenging how the EPA determines which fuels can be used to certify new vehicles’ compliance with emissions and fuel efficiency standards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1yvRfeU

