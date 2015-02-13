Challenge to alternative fuel rules based on 'speculation' - EPA

(Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency defended its rules for approving alternative fuels for cars and trucks, disputing biofuel producers’ claims that the agency’s standards make it nearly impossible for new fuels to enter the market.

A group of renewable fuel producers filed a lawsuit in June 2014 challenging how the EPA determines which fuels can be used to certify new vehicles’ compliance with emissions and fuel efficiency standards.

