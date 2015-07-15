U.S. court upholds EPA's alternative fuels rule

(Reuters) - The federal government’s rules for approving alternative fuels for car and trucks are “reasonable,” a federal appellate court has ruled, upholding the regulations.

A group of renewable fuel producers represented by Boyden Gray & Associates sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June 2014, challenging how it determines which fuels can be used to certify new vehicles’ compliance with emissions and fuel efficiency standards.

