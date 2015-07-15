FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court upholds EPA's alternative fuels rule
July 15, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court upholds EPA's alternative fuels rule

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal government’s rules for approving alternative fuels for car and trucks are “reasonable,” a federal appellate court has ruled, upholding the regulations.

A group of renewable fuel producers represented by Boyden Gray & Associates sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June 2014, challenging how it determines which fuels can be used to certify new vehicles’ compliance with emissions and fuel efficiency standards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DgtyLb

