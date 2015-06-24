FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. green group sues seeking federal protections for 10 species
June 24, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. green group sues seeking federal protections for 10 species

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for failing to issue decisions on whether to offer protections to 10 species that may be facing extinction.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a complaint on Monday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The group said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to issue findings on whether to list 10 “highly imperiled” species under the Endangered Species Act.

