USDA not obligated to protect birds under animal law - circuit court

(Reuters) - The U.S. government is not required to enforce general animal welfare standards for birds kept at roadside attractions or other facilities, a federal appellate court has ruled.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2013 for failing to protect birds under the Animal Welfare Act even after the government said it would take action on the issue in 2004.

