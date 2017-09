Oct 6 -

A Louisiana Indian tribe has filed a lawsuit against BP PLC over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, arguing the company is liable for damage to the tribe’s cultural and natural resources.

The Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe sued BP on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

