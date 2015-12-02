California Supreme Court says housing project needs more climate review

Dec 1 - The California Supreme Court has ruled that a state agency failed to properly consider the climate change impacts of a major real estate development project in Los Angeles county.

Environmental groups, represented by Chatten-Brown & Carstens, challenged the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s finding issued in 2010 that a proposed land development project called Newhall Ranch would not have a significant impact on global climate.

