California Supreme Court says housing project needs more climate review
December 2, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

California Supreme Court says housing project needs more climate review

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 1 - The California Supreme Court has ruled that a state agency failed to properly consider the climate change impacts of a major real estate development project in Los Angeles county.

Environmental groups, represented by Chatten-Brown & Carstens, challenged the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s finding issued in 2010 that a proposed land development project called Newhall Ranch would not have a significant impact on global climate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ovsjkj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
